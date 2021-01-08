KeyCorp Increases KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $293.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $266.00 to $293.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on KLA from $219.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.94.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.96. KLA has a 52 week low of $110.19 and a 52 week high of $279.35.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in KLA by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $71,856,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after purchasing an additional 263,710 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,204,000. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in KLA by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,535,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.