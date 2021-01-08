KeyCorp Boosts SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target to $8.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.30.

NYSE SM traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $8.53. 148,601 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,117,321. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $977.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 55.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 61.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 111.9% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 43,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter worth about $72,000. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

