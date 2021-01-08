KeyCorp Boosts KBR (NYSE:KBR) Price Target to $36.00

KBR (NYSE:KBR) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBR. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of KBR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.00.

KBR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.51. 9,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,967,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $12.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.64 and a beta of 1.40.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KBR will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.67%.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,496 shares in the company, valued at $251,694.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in KBR by 9.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after acquiring an additional 13,092 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $397,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 301.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 143,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 107,418 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $697,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

