Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.13

Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) (TSE:KER) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.14. Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 487,100 shares changing hands.

Separately, Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Kerr Mines Inc. (KER.TO) from C$0.40 to C$0.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a market cap of C$46.72 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 789.75.

Kerr Mines Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Armistice Resources Corp.

