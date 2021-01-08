Kermit Nolan Sells 1,049 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $104,900.00.

Kermit Nolan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Kermit Nolan sold 5,745 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $517,050.00.

NASDAQ SYNA opened at $102.64 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $104.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.50.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Synaptics by 1.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 79,022 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Synaptics by 614.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 27,687 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Synaptics by 136.1% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,412 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,397,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $264,394,000 after acquiring an additional 101,754 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

