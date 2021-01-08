Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Price Target Increased to $35.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMT. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub cut Kennametal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Kennametal from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kennametal has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.63.

KMT stock opened at $40.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.56, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.66 and its 200 day moving average is $31.69.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.29 million. Kennametal had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kennametal by 12.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 361,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after acquiring an additional 39,931 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Kennametal during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 10.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 221,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after acquiring an additional 21,502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kennametal by 851.7% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 431,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,376,000 after acquiring an additional 385,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

