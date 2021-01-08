KeeperDAO (ROOK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.17 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. KeeperDAO has a market cap of $7.34 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 149.6% higher against the US dollar. One KeeperDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $201.52 or 0.00503003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00104446 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.78 or 0.00443752 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00221841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00048142 BTC.

KeeperDAO Token Profile

KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,430 tokens. KeeperDAO’s official website is app.keeperdao.com

KeeperDAO Token Trading

KeeperDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeeperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KeeperDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeeperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

