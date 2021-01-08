KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Sell”

UBS Group cut shares of KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on KBCSY. ValuEngine cut shares of KBC Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KBC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KBCSY opened at $37.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.02. KBC Group has a fifty-two week low of $18.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66.

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter. KBC Group had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KBC Group will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

