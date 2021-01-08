Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $75.24 million and $56.56 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be bought for about $1.61 or 0.00003947 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Kava.io has traded up 22.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003510 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000854 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016408 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00185539 BTC.

Kava.io Token Profile

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,499,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the exchanges listed above.

