Karbo (KRB) Market Capitalization Reaches $616,307.36

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0694 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Karbo has a market cap of $616,307.36 and $751.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Karbo has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.49 or 0.00357943 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000666 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karbo Coin Profile

Karbo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,875,993 coins. Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karbo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Karbo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.