Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.
Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $218.50.
In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kansas City Southern
Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.
