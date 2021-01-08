Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Given New $142.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 34.14% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.40.

Shares of NYSE KSU opened at $215.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $195.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.55. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $218.50.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kansas City Southern news, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,055.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

