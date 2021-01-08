Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.08 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.47. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.13 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $397.01 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.46.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 93.73% and a negative net margin of 1,794.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALA. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 64.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,678,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826,867 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,203,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after buying an additional 207,266 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 28,973.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 188,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 187,461 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% during the third quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 771,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,788,000 after buying an additional 151,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

