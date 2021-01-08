Kade Ross Sells 500 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $79,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,176.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

BAND stock opened at $151.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,752.44 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.89 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.67.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAND. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bandwidth by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 622.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 170,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,669,000 after purchasing an additional 147,013 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 1,910.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 68,258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

BAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.25.

About Bandwidth

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

