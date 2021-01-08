Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST) rose 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 72.25 ($0.94) and last traded at GBX 71.25 ($0.93). Approximately 1,143,242 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 1,421,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 71 ($0.93).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 51.44. The company has a market capitalization of £737.49 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

Just Group plc (JUST.L) Company Profile (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

