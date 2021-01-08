Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) Insider Mark Lavelle Acquires 2 Shares

Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) (LON:JDG) insider Mark Lavelle bought 2 shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,356 ($83.04) per share, for a total transaction of £127.12 ($166.08).

LON:JDG opened at GBX 6,580 ($85.97) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5,990.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,364.72. Judges Scientific plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,995 ($39.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,700 ($87.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.49, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of £414.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55.

Get Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific plc (JDG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.