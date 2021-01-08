JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) Shares Down 0.1%

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE) shares were down 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 87.68 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 89.50 ($1.17). Approximately 108,685 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 142,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.60 ($1.17).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th.

In other news, insider Patrick Edwardson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £8,300 ($10,844.00).

About JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust (MATE.L) (LON:MATE)

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

