JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) to Overweight

Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UNPRF. Societe Generale upgraded Uniper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Uniper in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Uniper alerts:

OTCMKTS:UNPRF opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.86. Uniper has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $37.00.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.