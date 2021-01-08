JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ALIZY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Allianz in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Allianz alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $25.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.37. Allianz has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.28.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. Allianz had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $31.95 billion for the quarter.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

Read More: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.