JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Buy Rating for Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)

Aviva plc (AV.L) (LON:AV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 376 ($4.91) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.46% from the company’s previous close.

AV has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 375 ($4.90) price objective on shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Aviva plc (AV.L) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 374 ($4.89).

Shares of Aviva plc (AV.L) stock opened at GBX 349.90 ($4.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.34. The firm has a market cap of £13.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 294.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 287.01. Aviva plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.79 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 430.40 ($5.62).

In other Aviva plc (AV.L) news, insider Mohit Joshi purchased 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, with a total value of £24,987.04 ($32,645.73). Also, insider Belen Romana Garcia purchased 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 328 ($4.29) per share, for a total transaction of £6,783.04 ($8,862.09).

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

