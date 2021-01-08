JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) PT Raised to $142.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.51% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.99.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $135.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $76.91 and a 12 month high of $140.76.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $29.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 10.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total transaction of $1,897,118.08. Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 2,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.98, for a total value of $230,335.38. Insiders sold a total of 21,386 shares of company stock worth $2,460,813 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Eastern Bank increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 352,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,162,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 23,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,418,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,840 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

