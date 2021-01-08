JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) to Neutral

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) was downgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on THS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

NYSE THS opened at $43.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $53.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.66.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TreeHouse Foods news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $470,107.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,015. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% in the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the second quarter valued at $322,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

