JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $24.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $22.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $22.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.46 and a beta of 1.42.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were given a $0.138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is an increase from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $298,540.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 176,475 shares in the company, valued at $3,533,029.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEO. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,874 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.