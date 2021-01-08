JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 400 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 400 price objective on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 360 price objective on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays set a CHF 395 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group set a CHF 370 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 436 target price on Rogers and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 299 target price on Rogers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 366.

Rogers has a 12-month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12-month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

