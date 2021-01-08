JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) a €85.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) (ETR:BMW) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (BMW.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €70.77 ($83.25).

ETR:BMW opened at €71.02 ($83.55) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €73.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is €63.63. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.51. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a 52-week high of €77.31 ($90.95).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

