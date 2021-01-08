JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) a €125.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA) (EPA:ML) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ML opened at €106.95 ($125.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €106.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of €97.07. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a 52-week high of €130.85 ($153.94).

About Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML.PA)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

