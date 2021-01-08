John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

