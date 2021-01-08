John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Investec

John Wood Group (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was downgraded by research analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered John Wood Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. John Wood Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WDGJF opened at $4.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.14. John Wood Group has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.50.

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

