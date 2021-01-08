John Kitlen Sells 2,000 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $123,900.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,960,903.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 7th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total transaction of $119,440.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

Newmont stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $62.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.83. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 0.15.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 121.21%.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,177,879,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,536,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,181,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Newmont in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,033,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,764,000 after purchasing an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

