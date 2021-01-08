John Beevers Purchases 23,000 Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) (ASX:SYR) Stock

Syrah Resources Limited (SYR.AX) (ASX:SYR) insider John Beevers purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.88 ($0.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$20,217.00 ($14,440.71).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Syrah Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mozambique. The company operates through two segments, Balama and Battery Anode Material. Its principal project is the Balama graphite and vanadium project located in the Cabo Delgado province of northern Mozambique.

