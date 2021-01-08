Jibrel Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.91 Million (JNT)

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded 18.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $2.91 million and approximately $93,294.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jibrel Network token can currently be bought for $0.0171 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Gate.io, HitBTC and Kucoin. In the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded up 58.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00037812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.34 or 0.00272979 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00028755 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,071.38 or 0.02603494 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Jibrel Network Token Profile

Jibrel Network (JNT) is a token. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,843,069 tokens. The official website for Jibrel Network is jibrel.network . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork

Buying and Selling Jibrel Network

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, IDEX, Coinrail, Kucoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jibrel Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.