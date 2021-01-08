Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 9,049 Shares of Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $95,557.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 288,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,050,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 16th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,382 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $67,550.40.

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. Precigen, Inc. has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 321.21% and a negative return on equity of 105.68%. The company had revenue of $23.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 26.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

