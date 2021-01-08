Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Synchrony Financial’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYF)

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Synchrony Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.80. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synchrony Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SYF. TheStreet lowered Synchrony Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Compass Point raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

NYSE:SYF opened at $36.71 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $37.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.16.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,541.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 44.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $63,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.