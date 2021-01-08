Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Sculptor Capital Management, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report issued on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.48 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.99.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $25.00 to $26.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.10.

Shares of SCU stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $28.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average is $13.05. The company has a market capitalization of $885.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Sculptor Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 65.07% and a negative net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $107.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.77 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 72.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sculptor Capital Management in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 3,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $58,857.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,475 shares in the company, valued at $97,319.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $226,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

