Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Alcoa Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alcoa in a report issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AA. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Alcoa from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Alcoa from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alcoa from $14.70 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.56.

Shares of AA opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.51. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $5.16 and a twelve month high of $26.20.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $31,785.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,635.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter worth $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Alcoa by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alcoa by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 133.9% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 776.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.