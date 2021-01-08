Jefferies Financial Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 2,574 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 420% compared to the typical daily volume of 495 call options.

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $26.16 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.76. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404,041 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 490.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 917,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 1,152,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JEF shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

