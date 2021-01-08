Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for The Coca-Cola in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.91.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut The Coca-Cola from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.22.

KO opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $214.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,442,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,882,230,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,545 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,242,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,644,000 after buying an additional 1,413,048 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,887,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,752,000 after buying an additional 1,552,809 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,306,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,383,000 after buying an additional 424,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 12.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,361,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,946,000 after buying an additional 1,176,700 shares in the last quarter. 60.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

