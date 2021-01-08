Jefferies Financial Group Increases Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) Price Target to C$4.40

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.25 to C$4.40 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Separately, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) from C$3.50 to C$4.80 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) alerts:

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) stock opened at C$4.22 on Monday. Sierra Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.89 and a twelve month high of C$4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.19. The stock has a market cap of C$687.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.58.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The mining company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$97.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$110.56 million. Analysts forecast that Sierra Metals Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

See Also: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.