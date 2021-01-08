Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Evelo Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Evelo Biosciences in a research note issued on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.39) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evelo Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EVLO. ValuEngine cut Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised Evelo Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $13.03 on Wednesday. Evelo Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $13.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.12.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Evelo Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

