Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLPH)

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.13) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.75). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.88) EPS.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.01).

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bellerophon Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of -0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.19 and a 12-month high of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLPH. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 49,907.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 6,488 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $100,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $146,000. 40.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its products include INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

