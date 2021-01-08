Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sysco from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.56.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.93, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. Sysco has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $85.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 50.53%. Sysco’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

In related news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,932.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 1,752,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total value of $126,891,644.46. Insiders sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 over the last 90 days. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 0.8% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 19,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

