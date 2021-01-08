Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Comerica in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.02 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.99.

CMA stock opened at $62.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comerica has a one year low of $24.28 and a one year high of $70.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.69.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $710.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.43 million. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Comerica by 1,276.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

