Jarvis+ Trading Down 29.1% This Week (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 7th. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $331,443.43 and approximately $18,796.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 29.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00024114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.67 or 0.00108800 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.43 or 0.00442436 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.76 or 0.00231771 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00051063 BTC.

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

