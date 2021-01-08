JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) Trading 6.7% Higher

JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ:JAN) shares traded up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.90 and last traded at $4.77. 178,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 161,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.39.

JanOne (NASDAQ:JAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter. JanOne had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a negative net margin of 33.60%. The business had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter.

JanOne Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in recycling, biotechnology, and technology business. It is involved in collecting, recycling, and installing appliances for utilities and other customers. The company also provides turnkey appliance recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs.

