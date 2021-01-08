Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jamf Holding Corp. provides technology solutions. Jamf Holding Corp. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.26.

There is no company description available for Jamf Holding Corp.

