J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “J2 Global is benefiting from its healthy display business. Markedly, a majority of display revenues come from the healthcare sector, least affected by the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, the company’s advertising business has low exposure to local, travel, food and automotive– industry verticals most affected by the coronavirus outbreak, which is beneficial for top-line growth. Acquisitions are also strengthening the company’s footprint in service areas like VPN and security. The work-from-home phenomenon is perking up demand for these services. Notably, J2 Global raised 2020 guidance based on strong third quarter results and benefits from acquisitions, including RetailMeNot. However, Cloud Services margin remains under pressure, which is a headwind. The stock has underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on JCOM. BidaskClub lowered shares of J2 Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of J2 Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of J2 Global from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $101.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $98.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $356.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.56 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 26.87%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J2 Global news, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 10,323 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,039,835.79. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 3,500 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,469. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,550 shares of company stock worth $21,033,766. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. It offers cloud services, which includes online fax services under the eFax, sFax, MyFax, eFax Plus, eFax Pro, eFax Secure, eFax Corporate, and eFax Developer brands; on-demand voice, cloud phone, and unified communications services under the eVoice, Line2, and Onebox names; online backup and disaster recovery, sync storage, veeam services, and synchronization and sharing solutions under the KeepItSafe, LiveDrive, LiveVault, OffsiteDataSync, and SugarSync names; email security, web security, and endpoint protection services under the VIPRE and Excel Micro brands; email marketing and delivery services under the Campaigner and SMTP names; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me; IP licensing services; and customer support services.

