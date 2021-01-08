J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) Hits New 12-Month High at $234.10

J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 234.10 ($3.06) and last traded at GBX 233.88 ($3.06), with a volume of 3102656 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225.60 ($2.95).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 230.45 ($3.01).

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 221.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 201.96. The company has a market capitalization of £5.38 billion and a PE ratio of -1,249.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.87, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were issued a GBX 10.50 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s previous dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3,500.00%.

About J Sainsbury plc (SBRY.L) (LON:SBRY)

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services. The company operates various store formats, including convenience stores and supermarkets.

