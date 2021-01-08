ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Investec upgraded ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ITMPF opened at $7.80 on Friday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.12.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

