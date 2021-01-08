Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Shares Gap Up to $0.53

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.53, but opened at $1.59. Isoray shares last traded at $1.59, with a volume of 3,735,299 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on shares of Isoray in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Isoray in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Isoray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Dawson James lowered Isoray from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.19.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 million.

In related news, CEO Lori A. Woods acquired 68,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,076 shares in the company, valued at $18,268.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 67,306 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.52 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,999.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,456 shares of company stock worth $121,237 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray during the second quarter valued at $158,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Isoray in the third quarter worth about $29,000.

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

