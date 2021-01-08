iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) Trading 7.4% Higher

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) traded up 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.51 and last traded at $12.22. 197,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 332,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.38.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.12.

Get iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IEZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Oil Equipment & Services Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Oil Equipment & Services Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.