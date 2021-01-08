iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Stock Price Up 3.2%

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV)’s share price traded up 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $45.83 and last traded at $45.69. 208,332 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 199,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.29.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.57 and its 200 day moving average is $34.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IDRV. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $363,000.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.