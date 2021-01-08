iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 51,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,897 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $404,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 94,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,269,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,306,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 403,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,939,000 after buying an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter.

IVV traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $379.98. 172,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,618. The company’s 50-day moving average is $368.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $343.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $381.26.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

